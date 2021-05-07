The ban on international travel from England will be lifted on May 17, with Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel among the 'green list' countries for quarantine-free travel.

Confirming the changes, the government said travellers can use the NHS Covid app as a "Covid passport" to prove they have had both vaccine doses.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "From 17 May English residents will be able to use their existing NHS health app to gain access to their vaccine records".

People can also use a letter as proof of their vaccination status and can get hold of that document by calling 119.

Whether you'll need to show proof of vaccination depends on the country you plan on visiting and holidaymakers have been urged to check what's required before jetting off.

Portugal has signalled Brits will be welcome from the middle of May.

Currently, under essential only travel rules, arrivals have to have proof of a negative test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

The regional government of Madeira has said that anyone who has had both doses of the vaccine at least 15 days prior to travel, will be exempt from having proof of a negative test.

Beach volleyball on one of Tel Aviv’s beaches Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Arrivals to Gibraltar currently need proof of a negative test on arrival or be willing to take a test within 24 hours of arrival - what the rules will be after May 17 are unclear.

Israel will welcome the return of vaccinated UK holidaymakers from next month.

The country announced it will reopen its borders to groups of foreign tourists who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine from May 23.

The app won't allow you to show proof of test results, the government said.

Ministers in Westminster are working with Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland to make sure everyone across the UK can use the same technology.

Which countries are on the 'green list'?