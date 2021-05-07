Croydon council’s housing department operated with “a poor operating culture with a lack of care and respect for tenants” resulting in accommodation being left in terrible conditions, a damning report has concluded.

An independent report into the failings of Croydon council has found they put the health of residents at risk through a lack of competence and care.

Senior managers at the council were described as not knowing what was going on and that tenants had been complaining since 2017 but their complaint were left "unresolved".

The report by the Ark Consultancy follows an ITV News investigation that revealed the horrendous conditions Croydon residents were forced to live in, including black mould and damp.

The report's key findings:

a lack of capacity and competence;

a poor operating culture with a lack of care and respect for tenants;

systemic problems in how the Council communicates and deals with tenants’concerns and complaints;

weak performance management meaning senior managers do not appear to knowwhat is going on; and

poor use of data and ‘intelligence’ by the Council and its contractors.

Ark went on: "The Council’s staff do not appear to understand their role in delivering even basic ‘core’ housing services effectively.

"There is little emphasis on gaining professional skills or qualifications within the housing service. Recruitment and retention issues means that an increasing proportion of staff lack the experience and skills needed.

"Training and development opportunities to upskill staff have been limited."