'Shattering' loss for Labour as Tories win Hartlepool for first time

The Conservatives have won the Labour stronghold of Hartlepool for the first time with almost more than half of the votes cast, and a swing from Labour of almost 16%.

Jill Mortimer’s victory in the byelection was branded a “truly historic result” and adds another red wall seat to the list of Tory wins in traditional Labour areas.

In a result which was widely forecast by pollsters, Ms Mortimer beat Labour candidate Dr Paul Williams, a GP and former MP for Stockton South.

The newly elected MP described it as a “momentous day” and claimed Labour had taken people in the area “for granted for too long”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faces tough questions in the wake of the humiliating defeat in a seat held by his party since 1964.

The result is be a setback for Sir Keir, who took over as Opposition leader from Jeremy Corbyn four months after the party’s disastrous 2019 general election performance with the promise of turning it back into a winning force.

Labour’s Dr Paul Williams was defeated by Conservative Jill Mortimer Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

It is likely to mean questions about the strategy he has pursued as leader over the past year, with traditional Labour voters seemingly continuing to turn away from the party in the wake of Brexit.

Early results in council contests after the Super Thursday elections appeared to show voters deserting Labour, with the Tories seizing Redditch and Nuneaton & Bedworth councils in the Midlands, along with Harlow in Essex, while Sir Keir’s party saw heavy losses across North East local authorities.

A Labour source said Sir Keir would “take responsibility for these results” and for “fixing” the party’s electoral woes.

"I'll turn this town around." Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer says she will work hard for the people of Hartlepool after her by-election win

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Boris Johnson had predicted his party would face a “tough fight” to win Hartlepool, which had been a Labour stronghold since it was created in 1964, while Labour leader Sir Keir previously acknowledged the party had a “mountain to climb” to rebuild voters’ trust.

Labour MP Diane Abbott, who was shadow home secretary during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, branded it a “crushing defeat for Labour” and urged Sir Keir to rethink his strategy.

She tweeted: “Not possible to blame Jeremy Corbyn for this result. Labour won the seat twice under his leadership. Keir Starmer must think again about his strategy.”

Giant inflatable of Boris Johnson in Hartlepool Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Ms Mortimer's victory was announced on Friday morning. Her 15,529 votes represented 51.88% of those cast, and a majority of 6,940 over her Labour rival.

Asked whether the Labour Party needs a new leader, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Sir Keir has “got to be given his chance”.

“Keir now needs to sit down and think through what happened in this campaign, and what I’ve been saying to him is you need to demonstrate to people the sort of society you want to create, the policy programme that will achieve that society, and you need to get back to that real grassroots campaign," he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Steve Reed, shadow secretary for communities and local government, said the defeat was “absolutely shattering”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer during a visit to the Liberty Steel Mill in Hartlepool on Saturday Credit: Ian Forsyth/PA

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “I congratulate Jill Mortimer on her victory, but it was for me, as a Labour Party member, absolutely shattering to see a Conservative MP elected in a place like Hartlepool after nearly 50 years.

“I think what this shows is that, although we have started to change since the cataclysm of the last general election, that change has clearly not gone far enough in order to win back the trust of the voters, and we’ve just seen that in spades in Hartlepool.”

Ballot boxes are emptied at Mill House Leisure Centre in Hartlepool Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Left-wing Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle tweeted: “If Keir wants to be a ‘British Biden’ he should learn from USA Democrats, where policies united the party, the left was brought into top table not pilloried, reforming polices are presented as common sense and Uncle Joe speaks for woke liberals and blue collar left at same time.”

Former shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon said the party needs to “urgently change direction”.

“We are going backwards in areas we need to be winning,” he tweeted.

“Labour’s leadership needs to urgently change direction. It should start by championing the popular policies in our recent manifestos.”

Labour’s Mike Hill won the 2019 election with a majority of 3,595 – while other bricks in the red wall fell – but he stepped down in March following claims of sexual harassment and victimisation.

Labour first won the predecessor seat, The Hartlepools, in 1964. The current constituency was created in 1974.

For the latest election news where you live, visit your local ITV News region: