Elections 2021: When will the results for my area be declared?

Polling stations have closed for voters to cast their ballots following a bumper set of elections across Great Britain dubbed 'Super Thursday'.

Here is a guide to the declaration times of results that have been announced and the votes we're still waiting for, following the elections which took place on May 6 in England, Scotland and Wales.

All timings are based on the latest available information and are subject to change.

Thursday May 6

10pm: Polls closed across Great Britain. Counting began for the Hartlepool parliamentary by-election, Doncaster mayor and 18 of 143 councils in England.

Friday May 7

From 2am: First results from councils in England counting overnight: Colchester, Dudley, Gateshead, Harlow, Knowsley, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Northumberland, Nuneaton & Bedworth, Oldham, Redditch, Rochdale, Rochford, Southend-on-Sea, South Tyneside, Stockport, Sunderland and Thurrock. (Knowsley, Derby and Rochford were expected to declare at 2pm but have not yet).

7am: Hartlepool by-election result announced - Conservatives win by nearly 7,000 votes, gaining the seat from the Labour Party for the first time since it was created almost 50 years ago.

From around 9am: Counting begins in all seats for the Welsh Parliament, seven of the 14 constituencies for the London Assembly, 46 of the 73 constituencies for the Scottish Parliament, 79 councils in England (77 of which are due to declare on Friday), seven of the 39 elections for police and crime commissioners and the elections for the mayors of Liverpool and Tees Valley. No results are likely during the morning.

From 12pm: First results expected from the 46 Scottish parliamentary constituencies counting on Friday. The constituencies are Aberdeen Central, Aberdeen Donside, Aberdeenshire East, Airdrie & Shotts, Angus North & Mearns, Argyll & Bute, Ayr, Banffshire & Buchan Coast, Caithness, Sutherland & Ross, Clydebank & Milngavie, Coatbridge & Chryston, Cowdenbeath, Cunninghame North, Cunninghame South, Dumbarton, Dundee City West, East Lothian, Eastwood, Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Southern, Edinburgh Western, Ettick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire, Falkirk East, Glasgow Anniesland, Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn, Glasgow Pollok, Glasgow Southside, Greenock & Inverclyde, Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse, Inverness & Nairn, Kilmarnock & Irvine Valley, Kirkcaldy, Linlithgow, Midlothian North & Musselburgh, Moray, Motherwell & Wishaw, Na h-Eileanan an Iar, North East Fife, Orkney Islands, Paisley, Perthshire North, Renfrewshire North & West, Rutherglen, Shetland Islands, Stirling, and Strathkelvin & Bearsden.

From 12pm: The first results are also due from 77 councils in England counting and declaring on Friday. The councils are Barnsley, Basildon, Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Brentwood, Burnley, Bury, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, Castle Point, Chorley, Cornwall, Coventry, Crawley, Derbyshire, Devon, Doncaster, East Sussex, Elmbridge, Epping Forest, Essex, Exeter, Gloucestershire, Halton, Hampshire, Hart, Hastings, Havant, Hyndburn, Ipswich, Isle of Wight, Kent, Kingston-upon-Hull, Leicestershire, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, Liverpool, Maidstone, Manchester, Mole Valley, Norfolk, North East Lincolnshire, North Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Pendle, Peterborough, Plymouth, Preston, Reading, Reigate & Banstead, Rossendale, Rugby, Runnymede, Rushmoor, Salford, Sandwell, Sefton, Sheffield, Solihull, St Helens, Suffolk, Surrey, Swindon, Tameside, Tandridge, Three Rivers, Trafford, Wakefield, Walsall, Warwickshire, West Northamptonshire, Wigan, Wirral, Woking, Wokingham, Wolverhampton and Worcestershire.

From 2pm: Liverpool mayoral result.

From 3pm: First results likely from Wales. All results for the Welsh Parliament are due to be declared by late Friday evening.

From 3pm: The result for the Tees Valley mayor should be declared during the afternoon, along with six of the seven police and crime commissioners being counted on Friday. These are Avon & Somerset, Bedfordshire, Cleveland, Dorset, North Yorkshire and Staffordshire. The seventh result, Derbyshire, is due in the evening.

From early evening: First results from London. The seven constituencies being counted on Friday are Bexley & Bromley, Brent & Harrow, Ealing & Hillingdon, Havering & Redbridge, Lambeth & Southwark, North East and West Central.

Around 7pm: The result is due for the Derbyshire police and crime commissioner.

Around 7pm: Final results are also due from Wales, along with any remaining results from the 46 of 73 Scottish parliamentary constituencies counting on Friday.

Saturday May 8

From around 9am: Counting resumes. In London, the remaining seven assembly constituencies will begin counting, after which the London-wide seats will be allocated. In Scotland, the remaining 27 constituency seats will be counted, after which the regional seats will be allocated.

A total of 38 councils in England are due to declare their results on Saturday, along with 13 of the 39 police and crime commissioners. Counts will also begin in the mayoral elections for Bristol, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, London, North Tyneside, Salford, the West of England and the West Midlands.

From 12pm: First results due from the 38 councils in England counting on Saturday. These are Bradford, Broxbourne, Buckinghamshire, Calderdale, Cannock Chase, Cheltenham, Durham, Eastleigh, Fareham, Gloucester, Gosport, Hartlepool, Hertfordshire, Kirklees, Lancashire, Leeds, Milton Keynes, North Tyneside, Norwich, Oxford, Portsmouth, Rotherham, Shropshire, Slough, Southampton, Staffordshire, Stevenage, Stroud, Tamworth, Tunbridge Wells, Warrington, Watford, Welwyn Hatfield, West Lancashire, West Sussex, Wiltshire, Winchester and Worcester.

From 12pm: The results for the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Liverpool City Region, North Tyneside and West of England mayors are due.

From 12pm: Results will also start coming in for the remaining 27 Scottish parliamentary constituencies: Aberdeen South & North Kincardine, Aberdeenshire West, Almond Valley, Angus South, Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley, Clackmannanshire & Dunblane, Clydesdale, Cumbernauld & Kilsyth, Dumfriesshire, Dundee City East, Dunfermline, East Kilbride, Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern & Leith, Edinburgh Pentlands, Falkirk West, Galloway & West Dumfries, Glasgow Cathcart, Glasgow Kelvin, Glasgow Provan, Glasgow Shettleston, Mid Fife & Glenrothes, Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale, Perthshire South & Kinrossshire, Renfrewshire South, Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch, and Uddingston & Bellshill.

From early afternoon: Results for 13 police and crime commissioners are likely, though some may not be announced until the evening. The results being announced on Saturday are for Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Durham, Essex, Humberside, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, Norfolk, Northumbria, Nottinghamshire, Surrey and the West Midlands.

From mid-afternoon: The results for the Greater Manchester, Salford and West Midlands mayors are likely.

From early evening: Results due from the seven remaining London Assembly constituencies: Barnet & Camden, City & East, Croydon & Sutton, Enfield & Haringey, Greenwich & Lewisham, Merton & Wandsworth and South West. Once these results are in, the results for the London-wide seats in the assembly will be calculated and published. Following this, the result for the London mayoral election will be announced. This could be delayed until Sunday morning if the counting takes longer than expected.

From early evening: In Scotland, once all the constituencies have been counted and declared, the regional seats will be calculated and allocated. Again, if there are any delays then some results might not be announced until Sunday.

From early evening: The Bristol mayoral result is also likely on Saturday evening.

Sunday May 9

From around 9am: Any possible late declarations from Scotland or London. In England, 10 councils are due to start counting. Votes will also be counted for the West Yorkshire mayor, and for the police and crime commissioners for Dyfed-Powys, Gwent and North Wales. The count for the South Wales commissioner may also take place.

From 12pm: Results are due from 10 councils in England. These are Adur, Amber Valley, Basingstoke & Deane, Bristol, Cherwell, North Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, St Albans, West Oxfordshire and Worthing.

From 12pm: Results for the police and crime commissioners in Dyfed-Powys, Gwent and North Wales are due in the afternoon, along with South Wales if the count is taking place on Sunday.

From 12pm: The result of the election for the West Yorkshire mayor is also due.

Monday May 10

From around 9am: Counting will begin for 15 police and crime commissioners, along with any remaining councils in England.

From early afternoon: Results are due for the police and crime commissioners for Cumbria, Devon & Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, South Yorkshire, Suffolk, Sussex, Thames Valley, Warwickshire, West Mercia and Wiltshire.

