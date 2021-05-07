Inflatable Boris Johnson erected by Hartlepool business group

Members of Hartlepool’s business community have erected a 30-foot inflatable model of Boris Johnson outside the count for the town’s by-election.

The 20-strong group, known as the Hartlepool Wombles, said the 4am stunt was not a political statement but rather heralded a historic change in the town.

The inflatable Prime Minister, with thumbs aloft, cost around £2,000 and was one of several blow-up characters they have bought.

They erect the characters at different parts of the town to portray it in a good light.

One of the group, who asked not to be named, said: “We are doing this to mark a historic change in Hartlepool.

The inflatable is one of several the group has purchased to display around Hartlepool Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

“I’m not particularly political, in fact I didn’t even vote.

“I think this shows Hartlepool in a positive light and the town has always had a quirky personality.”