Following the announcement that people under the age of 40 will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke answers your questions on the matter.

It has been found that there is an "extremely small risk" of people suffering from blood clots after having the jab, forcing the change of policy.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that another vaccine should be offered to under-40s without underlying health conditions where an alternative is available, as long as it does not cause any substantial delays to the vaccination programme.

Mary Nightingale is putting your questions to Tom live on Thursday at 7pm.