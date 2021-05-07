Police have increased their patrols around Bromley in response to multiple reports of men approaching children, including a potential abduction attempt.

On Friday, police were alerted after an incident in The Glades shopping centre where two males were reported to be walking behind a girl, and tried to grab her hand before walking off.

It follows an incident on Wednesday when a male student says he was followed in the street by a man, the child reported it to staff at his school.

Last week, the force was alerted after a man in a black van asked an 11-year-old boy if he wanted a lift.

On the same day an eight-year-old boy was reportedly approached in the wooded area of Kelsey Park.

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the four incidents, but said there was not necessarily a link between them all.

Police stressed no children had been harmed.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, of the Met's South Area Command warned people to "remain vigilant, but not to be unduly alarmed."

"Child kidnappings or abductions are, thankfully, incredibly rare, but we are not complacent," he said.

"In order to provide reassurance to the community we have heightened our visible presence in areas where youngsters may gather and I urge anyone who feels worried or concerned to approach my officers.

"In addition, please be assured that if we have reason to believe that there is a specific danger we will make sure that our communities are fully aware immediately."