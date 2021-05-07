Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "extremely happy" the SNP looks on track for victory in Scotland, but with results still coming in, it's still unclear if the party will have enough to push for a second independence referendum.

The first minister was among four of the seats the SNP retained in Glasgow on Friday.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, Bill Kidd and Bob Doris will return to Holyrood for the SNP, with another four constituencies in the Glasgow region due to declare on Saturday.

In the Scottish election, 65 is the magic number for an overall majority at Holyrood - the question remains whether the SNP can win big enough to secure an overall majority.

Nicola Sturgeon celebrates after retaining her seat for Glasgow Southside Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Afterwards, Ms Sturgeon said: "At this stage I am extremely happy that the SNP appears to be on course for a fourth consecutive election victory and to be on course to have the privilege of forming a government again.

"If that is indeed the outcome of this election I pledge today to get back to work immediately to continue to steer this country through the crisis of Covid, to lead this country into recovery from Covid."

She continued: "And then, when the time is right, to offer this country the choice of a better future."

If the SNP pushed ahead with an independence mandate, it would still be up to the UK government to allow it to go ahead.

Speaking to Channel 4 News on Friday night, Ms Sturgeon said she hoped and expected that Boris Johnson would not block another independence referendum.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading for a battle with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon Credit: Rui Vera/PA

"When we get to that point we will take the action, introduce the legislation that would be necessary for an independence referendum, and if Boris Johnson wants to stop that he would have to go to court," the SNP leader said.

"I hope and expect that wouldn’t happen because actually Boris Johnson is not exempt from the rules of democracy."

She added: "If this was in almost any other democracy in the world it would be an absurd discussion.

"If people in Scotland vote for a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, no politician has got the right to stand in the way of that."

Listen to the ITV News politics podcast, Calling Peston:

Meanwhile with more than 30 seats declared across Scotland, just two have changed hands - the SNP took East Lothian from the Scottish Labour Party and also won Ayr from the Conservatives.

Paul McLennan won 17,968 votes in the seat, which was held by former Labour leader Iain Gray until his retirement this year.

Former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson won the Edinburgh Central constituency formerly held by ex-Scottish Conservative chief Ruth Davidson.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney retained his Perthshire North seat to become longest serving member of the Scottish parliament, re-elected for the sixth time.

Nicola Sturgeon campaigning on Saturday with SNP candidate Jim Fairlie and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at Perth. Credit: PA

As he secured his Perthshire North seat, Deputy First Minister Mr Swinney said the SNP would be the "leading and largest party" in the new Scottish Parliament.

While he said there is a "long way to go" before all the results are known, he insisted it is "beyond any doubt" that the SNP will form the next government.

He added: "That is an absolutely gigantic feat for the Scottish National Party to have achieved, to be on the brink of a fourth continuous term."

Scottish Labour held Edinburgh Southern, declared on Friday night, their first seat of the Scottish Parliament election so far.

Elsewhere, former first minister and Alba Party leader Alex Salmond said the measure of his party's success would be "our existence as a political party", adding it is "here to say"