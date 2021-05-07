Constitutionally and legally, there’s no real difference whether SNP wins an outright majority or Holyrood gets a pro-independence majority (i.e. and SNP minority propped up by Greens). It’s still up to the UK government.But a majority still matters. As James Mitchell, an Edinburgh University professor of public policy, told me, it’s all about pressure.

An SNP minority propped up by other pro-indy parties (as it has been for five years) simply puts less pressure on a UK prime minister who wants to say no. Boris Johnson could simply say nothing’s changed.An SNP majority doesn’t deliver a referendum, but it strengthens Nicola Sturgeon’s hand immeasurably. It piles pressure on the PM. There would be a clear change in Scotland that he would find it harder to ignore, domestically and internationally.

If he says no, what next?

The legal precedent is for the UK to sanction an independence referendum via a Section 30 Order. This could be challenged in the court, but there’s no guarantee it changes anything. It could end up cementing the UK’s authority on the issue.There could be a ‘consultative referendum’ held without permission. But this is problematic if unionists could boycott it and render it, well, not fully consultative.Actually having a proper, legally binding referendum is currently risky for both Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon.

The polls are so close. Neither leader is in any rush so this is a collision that’s likely coming but it suits them both to wait a while.