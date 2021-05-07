Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie are joined by five-year-old 'Hold Still' finalist Mila Sneddon to discuss the special conversation she had with the Duchess of Cambridge.The chat was posted on the Cambridges' new YouTube channel ahead of Kate's photography book release.Meghan Markle also announced she is working on her first book inspired by her son Archie who turned two this week.Royal author also Robert Jobson joins to discuss his new book and the role Prince Charles will play after the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

