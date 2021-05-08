Covid death toll rises by five as another 2,047 people test positive for virus

A further five people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the latest government figures.

It bring the total death toll - of those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - to 127,603.

Under a different measure, factoring in all fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, the UK’s statistics agencies place the death toll close to 152,000.

Alongside the latest death figures, the government said a further 2,047 lab-confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded - bringing the total to 4,433,090.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast

England

A further five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England.

It brings the total number of confirmed deaths according to that measure to 112,243.

Another 1,742 people have contracted Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in England, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Scotland

A further 224 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

There have been no further deaths reported, according to the latest figures from the Scottish government.

Cars queue up for Covid tests in a surge testing area. Credit: PA

The number of people hospitalised with the virus remains at 68, with nine of those being treated in intensive care.

Wales

In Wales, there were no further reported deaths in the last 24 hours - so the death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,552.

On Saturday, no further coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

However, Public Health Wales no longer issues Covid data on a Saturday.

Northern Ireland

No deaths have been reported in Nothern Ireland and another 81 people have tested positive for Covid-19.