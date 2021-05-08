A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the murder of PCSO Julia James, police have confirmed.

Ms James, a popular community support officer, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

The 53-year-old died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog Toby, who was found unharmed by her side.

The man, a British national who is from the Canterbury area, was arrested at 9.30pm on Friday night, and remains in custody, Kent Police said.

Julia James pictured in the same clothes she was wearing on the day she died. Credit: Kent Police

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said: "We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

"If you were in the Snowdown area between 1pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday April 27 please contact us.

"This includes anyone local who may have seen something out of place at the time, or who came across someone who made them feel uneasy – such as feeling compelled to cross the road or change the route they were walking."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526. Witnesses and anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage are also asked to submit details online via this link.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.