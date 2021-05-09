Body of newborn baby found in London canal

The body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal in north west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police said officers and paramedics were called to the site near Old Oak Lane at just before 1.20pm on Sunday.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services activity on the Grand Union Canal. Credit: PA

Cordons are in place at the canal near Old Oak Lane and an urgent investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

Police are urging the baby’s mother to seek medical assistance by dialling 999.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 3589/09.

More to follow.