For many - with home-schooling, social events cancelled and muted celebrations - life has felt on 'pause' during lockdown.

As lockdown eases, life is starting to get back to a semblance of normality - and for some children and young people, that can mean catching up on life's milestones. ITV News has revisited four young people, as part of its Class of Covid series, optimistic about their future and able to achieve their goals once again.

Talented footballer Theo shares his pre-game video diary with ITV News

For avid football fan Theo, lockdown has meant missing out on being on the pitch but now he can strike out once more.

Ahead of his game, he told ITV News of the target he set himself: to "score one goal minimum during the game and to be the hardest working player on the pitch".

The result? "I scored two goals and the team won very convincingly," he said. "The players were very nice to me and the coaches were very positive towards me."

Now Theo has been offered a two-year contract with Luton at their academy.

Thyra scored a different goal - and passed her driving test! It comes as a huge relief to the 17-year-old student with learner drivers under huge pressure to pass under a backlog of lessons and tests.

She said: "I'm so glad that I've done it now and I never have to do it again.

"But also if I'd have failed there would have been a 20-week backlog and I wouldn't have been able to sit another test until August. So I'm glad that I don't have to face the backlog again because I've already had four cancelled tests.

"I should have originally sat my test in December so I'm really really glad that I'm finally able to drive."

Olivia enjoyed seeing friends in the garden to mark her 13th birthday.

During lockdown, many children and young people have missed out on some of the best days in the social calendar - birthday parties!

So for Olivia, under current restrictions, reaching the special milestone of her 13th birthday in the company of friends meant a lot to her.

"I really enjoyed my 13th birthday and got a lot of nice presents", she said. "I really enjoyed having some of my friends over in the garden to have a chat with. I was really excited for becoming a teenager and can't wait for my next birthday."

Faiza Mateen is looking forward to the 'next stage' in her life at mainstream college.

And student Faiza is looking ahead to new beginnings - starting college in September.

Faiza currently attends a special school as she has a condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type 2). It affects her torso and limbs, so she uses an electric wheelchair and needs support with all of her physical care needs. September will see Faiza head to a mainstream Further Education College who can cater for her physical needs.

Faiza told ITV News: "Recently I got the opportunity to see my future college.

"At first I was a bit nervous because I was going to be going to a place that is beyond what I'm used to. But once I got there it was a really welcoming atmosphere and all the staff were really helpful and kind.

"I also got the chance to meet with the SENCO (special educational needs co-ordinator) and she assured me that all of the facilities that I need will be put in place by September and they are going to do everything that they can to make sure I'm settled and comfortable in the collage and now I can't wait to attend in September."