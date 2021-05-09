The Conservative Party police and crime commissioner (PCC) candidate for Wiltshire has been disbarred after a historical drink driving conviction was revealed, making him ineligible to stand for the role.

ITV News has spent weeks investigating the background of Jonathon Seed after sources suggested there was something in his history that would prevent him from standing.

We approached both Mr Seed and the Conservative Party before polling day and asked them both whether he had ever been convicted. They did not respond to our specific questions.

Eight days before polling day we approached Conservative candidate Mr Seed directly while he was canvassing in Chippenham.

Repeatedly we asked: “Have you ever been convicted?”

His response: “I have made it very clear I will not engage with ITV News.”

We also put to Mr Seed the question of what he had declared on his PCC nomination form.

He refused to answer.

Jonathon Seed's campaign leaflet showed him shaking hands with Prime Minister Boris Johnson Credit: ITV News

Nine days before the election we had asked Conservative Party HQ specifically about whether their candidate had been arrested and if so what was the outcome?

They did not answer our direct question but instead referred us to Mr Seed’s campaign who did not respond.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Conservative Party said: “Due to a historic driving offence that has come to light, the candidate has been disbarred from becoming the police and crime commissioner.”

ITV News understands that the party was not aware of this conviction although it is not clear when they were informed of it.

Mr Seed told the BBC “he had been advised by his party that a 30-year-old drink driving offence would not affect his candidacy and that he believed he was eligible.”

All candidates must make a declaration on a nomination form before standing in a PCC election.

The form asks PCC candidates to sign beneath a statement that says: “I am aware of the provisions of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011 and to the best of my knowledge and belief I am not disqualified from election as Police and Crime Commissioner.”

A question on the PCC application form asks candidates if they believe they could be disqualified from standing for election.

The Act itself says: “A person is disqualified from being elected as, or being, a police and crime commissioner if the person has been convicted in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man, of any imprisonable offence (whether or not sentenced to a term of imprisonment in respect of the offence)."

Drink Driving, the offence Jonathon Seed has now admitted to, is an imprisonable offence and has been according since 1925 when the Criminal Justice Act made it “an offence to be found drunk in charge of ANY mechanically propelled vehicle on any highway or other public place. The penalty for which was a fine not exceeding £50 and/or imprisonment for a period not exceeding four months.”

Tonight ITV News understands that the Conservative Party are deciding whether or not Jonathon Seed will be expelled from the party.

ITV News have approached Jonathon Seed for comment and are awaiting a response.