Another two Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the UK and there have been a further 1,770 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.

It bring the total death toll - of those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - to 127,605.

Under a different measure, factoring in all fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, the UK’s statistics agencies place the death toll close to 152,000.

As of the end of Saturday, 35,371,669 adults in the UK have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 17,669,379 - more than one-in-three adults - have had both jabs.

England

England recorded both of the Covid deaths that were reported on Sunday and 1,418 new cases.

Wales

Wales recorded no new Covid deaths on Sunday and 54 new cases.

Scotland

Scotland saw 200 new Covid cases and no new deaths.

Northern Ireland

There were 98 new cases of Covid in Northern Ireland on Sunday and no new deaths.

