Hundreds of people have been hurt in violent clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem amid rising tensions in the area.

Confrontations continued on Monday as Israeli police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets at Palestinian protesters who launched stones at the force.

Photographs from inside the mosque suggest tear gas canisters landed inside the holy site.

At least 215 Palestinians were hurt, including 153 who were hospitalised, Palestinian medics said.

Four of the injured were in serious condition. Police said nine officers were hurt, including one who was hospitalised.

The renewed disturbances follow the most violent weekend in this city for years.

ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine, who is on the ground in the area, said the violence is the result of a series of issues reaching boiling point.

Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Credit: Mahmoud Illean/AP

They include Jerusalem Day, the annual celebration of Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem during 1967’s Six Day War, and an ongoing fight over the potential eviction of Palestinians from an East Jerusalem neighbourhoods.

The site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is also considered the holiest site in Judaism.

The area has been the trigger for rounds of Israel-Palestinian violence in the past.

At some point, about 400 people, both young protesters and older worshippers, were inside the carpeted Al-Aqsa Mosque. Police fired tear gas and stun grenades into the mosque.

Police said protesters hurled stones at officers and onto an adjoining roadway near the Western Wall, where thousands of Israeli Jews had gathered to pray.

Loud bangs echoed around the Western Wall holy site on Monday

Israel has come under growing international criticism for its heavy-handed actions at the site, particularly during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan,

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed in a tweet that "extremist Palestinians planned well in advance to carry out riots" at the holy site. He said that Israel guarantees freedom of worship, but "not the freedom to riot and attack innocent people".

In another violent incident, Palestinian protesters hurled rocks at an Israeli vehicle driving just outside the Old City walls. The driver appeared to lose control and slammed into bystander.

Police said in a statement that two passengers were injured.

Israeli police footage of a car colliding with bystanders after being pelted with stones

This video contains distressing images

The UN Security Council scheduled closed consultations Monday on the soaring tensions in Jerusalem. Diplomats said the meeting was requested by Tunisia, the Arab representative on the council.

Late Sunday, the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, and urged calm.

A White House statement said that Mr Sullivan called on Israel to to "pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm" and expressed the US's "serious concerns" about the ongoing violence and planned evictions.

The tensions in Jerusalem have threatened to reverberate throughout the region.

Israeli security forces in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque Credit: Mahmoud Illean/AP

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired several barrages of rockets into Israel, and protesters allied with the ruling Hamas militant group have launched dozens of incendiary balloons into Israel, setting off fires across the southern part of the country.

"The occupier plays with fire, and tampering with Jerusalem is very dangerous," Saleh Arouri, a top Hamas official, told the militant group’s Al-Aqsa TV station.

In response, COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry organ responsible for crossings with the Gaza Strip, announced Monday that it was closing the Erez crossing to all but humanitarian and exceptional cases until further notice.

"This measure follows the decision to close the fishing zone yesterday, and following rocket fire and the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward the State of Israel, which constitute a violation of the Israeli sovereignty," COGAT said in a statement.