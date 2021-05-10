Boris Johnson is under investigation over who paid for his holiday to the Caribbean with his then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds at the end of 2019.

The prime minister's £15,000 holiday sparked anger among opposition MPs after it emerged it was provided for by a Conservative Party donor.

Now, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has confirmed it is investigating a possible breach of MPs' code of conduct over who paid for the holiday.

The specific section of the rules guide says: "Members shall fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the house in respect of the registration of interests in the register of members’ financial interests. They shall always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the house or its committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders.”

The commissioner said the matter being investigated in relation to Mr Johnson is "registration of interest under Category 4 of the Guide to the rules [Visits outside the UK] in 2020".

Following Labour calls for an investigation, at the time Number 10 said: “All relevant transparency requirements have been met.”

The prime minister is also being investigated by the Electoral Commission over whether he broke the ministerial code when financing the renovation of his Downing Street flat.

On his holiday to the Caribbean, Mr Johnson claimed in the Commons' register of members' interests that the trip was paid for by Tory donor David Ross.

Mr Johnson announced in the MPs' register that he had accepted "accommodation for a private holiday for my partner and me, value £15,000".

But a spokesperson for the Carphone Warehouse co-founder denied Mr Ross fronted up any cash for the villa, instead saying that it was a "benefit in kind".

The private holiday lasted from December 26 to January 5, according to the entry in the register, and named Mr Ross as the financial provider.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said "the public have a right to know who paid for Boris Johnson’s luxury Caribbean holiday", saying people need to know what donors were "promised or expected in return for their generosity".

She added: "As we have seen over the last year, Tory donors have received a very high return on their investment in the form of government contracts. Boris Johnson needs to stop using the office of prime minister as an opportunity to fund his lavish lifestyle and enrich his mates.”