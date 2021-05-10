Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a coronavirus press conference this afternoon, with an update expected on the government's plans to take England's next step out of lockdown.

With just a week remaining before England's next step out of lockdown, the prime minister will talk through Covid-19 figures from the past month and explain why he's decided particular restrictions can or cannot be lifted.

According to the PM's roadmap out of lockdown, next Monday will see hospitality venues reopen for indoor services, a lifting of a number of social restrictions and even international travel will once again be permitted.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he can see "no reason to deviate" from his roadmap and the government has said the latest data suggests easing restrictions from May 17 is unlikely to risk a resurgence in infections.

It comes as latest figures show a third of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a total of 17,669,379 people having received both jabs – the equivalent of 33.5% of all people aged 18 and over.

More than 50 million vaccine doses have been administered in the UK as the Government said it is on track to offer all adults a first dose by the end of July.

Ahead of his press conference, Prime Minister Johnson said: "The road map remains on track, our successful vaccination programme continues – more than two-thirds of adults in the UK have now had the first vaccine – and we can now look forward to unlocking cautiously but irreversibly.

“It’s because of the British public’s unwavering commitment that we are saving lives, protecting the NHS and controlling the virus.”

The PM will address the nation from Downing Street at 5pm, thought it has not yet been revealed which experts will be joining him.