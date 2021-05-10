Covid: Four further deaths but none in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland

A further four people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 127,609.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 2,357 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,437,217.

The latest data shows infection rates are at their lowest level since last September, and deaths and hospitalisations are at their lowest level since last July, the government said.

It comes as the UK's chief medical officers agreed on Monday to move the Covid alert level should move from level 4 to level 3.

England

Figures show that another 2,009 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in England. There were no further deaths recorded in England.

Wales

A further four people in Wales died within 28 days of a positive test. There were 104 further cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales.

Scotland

There were 168 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales. There were no further deaths reported.

Northern Ireland

There were 76 more positive cases confirmed in Northern Ireland. There were no further deaths reported.