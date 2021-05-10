Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has announced she is expecting her first child.

The singer shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram and a second image with her partner footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The new arrival news comes less than a week after band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she was expecting a baby with footballer fiancé Andre Gray.

Edwards, 27, wrote on Instagram: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Oxlade-Chamberlain, wrote on his own page: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights."

Fellow Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall was among those sending their congratulations.

She wrote: "beaming for you both – I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x"

Pinnock added: "Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much."

Pinnock announced her own baby news on Instagram last week, writing: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

Oxlade-Chamberlain, from Portsmouth, plays for Premier League club Liverpool and is an England international.

Edwards confirmed their romance in February 2017 after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram showing them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She captioned the shot, "Him."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix with their Best British Video Brit Award. Credit: PA

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girlbands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

In December Jesy Nelson left the group, saying the high-profile role had "taken a toll" on her mental health.

Nelson had spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and previously revealed in a documentary that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

In January, she scored her final number one with Little Mix after single Sweet Melody, from their recent album Confetti, topped the charts.