Mousetrap: World's longest-running theatre show to snap open again post-lockdown

play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar spoke to the stars making a comeback

Next Monday will be a day of re-openings - including many theatres that have stood dark, empty and silent.

One of the oldest shows in London's West End will be one of those making its return next on May 17.

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap has been performed in the capital for nearly 70 years and is famous for being the longest running play in the world.

The only time it has not been staged anywhere has been during the pandemic.