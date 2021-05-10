Queen's Speech 2021: What to look out for in Boris Johnson's plans

Boris Johnson's plans for the new parliamentary session are set to be revealed in the Queen's Speech on Tuesday.

In her first major public ceremonial duty since the death of her husband Prince Philip, Her Majesty will deliver the PM's legislative agenda by reading out the Queen's Speech, a document prepared for her by the government.

Here is what ITV News Correspondents are looking out for:

Legacy legislation

UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee said: The government will announce it will bring forward legislation aimed at protecting veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

It proposes a new statute of limitations mechanism preventing prosecutions for those who served during the 30 year conflict, but also, controversially it will be extended to paramilitaries.

Conversion therapy

ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand said: The government has promised to legislate to ban so-called conversion therapy, which attempts to change someone’s sexuality or gender identity.

Boris Johnson, pictured here talking to ITV News Correspondent Libby Wiener, will have his legislative agenda set out in the Queen's Speech. Credit: PA

Campaigners are watching closely to see what any ban will contain and how far it will go to end religious practices, which some churches have sought to protect.

Social care

Paul Brand said: The Conservatives promised in their 2019 manifesto to provide a long-term funding model for social care. After the spotlight shone on the sector during the pandemic, there is huge momentum and political will to finally find a solution.

But there isn’t an easy fix and governments of all colours have preferred to kick the issue into the long grass rather than risk upsetting any particular group of voters - will Boris Johnson be the one to finally deliver?

Housing legislation

Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt said: Fresh from election success in the Midlands and the North of England, expect this Conservative government to push ahead with plans to get more people on the housing ladder.

Just as Margaret Thatcher's 1980s right-to buy-scheme turned a generation of council-house tenants into first-time homeowners and, subsequently, first-time Tory voters, Boris Johnson believes home ownership has been the key to unlocking Labour seats like Hartlepool of late.

Planning laws are set to be relaxed to get more affordable homes to buy built quicker, but what about affordable homes to rent?

With 1.1 million people in England trapped in temporary accommodation, councils and charities say not enough is being done to help families into safe, decent properties.

The government is hoping to get more people on the housing ladder. Credit: PA

Animal Rights legislation

Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn said: This could see a seismic shift in standards.

If, as suggested, a ban on live animal exports and enshrining the right of animals to feel pain are in the Bill then it’ll be a remarkable cultural change.

One campaigner with arguably a little too much expectation told me “it could be the biggest piece of animal rights legislation in UK history”.

Here's what else has been confirmed and what is expected:

Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill

Ministers have confirmed they will bring back the bill - giving police in England and Wales greater powers to shut down protests - after it was shelved in the last session amid violent protests in some parts of the country.

Environment Bill

Also confirmed is the commitment to set new, legally-binding environmental targets in the run-up to the international Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow at the end of year.

Adult social care

Prime Minister Johnson promised reform when he entered Downing Street in 2019 but the government has yet to put forward proposals.

However, Michael Gove insisted at the weekend that there will be a specific plan which will be "heading for the statute books" by the end of the year.

Health and Care Bill

Expected to implement planned changes to the the structure of NHS England.

Planning Bill

Expected to ease controls in England as part of a concerted drive to boost housebuilding.

Skills and Post-16 Education Bill

Expected as part of the government's "levelling up" agenda with the promise of a "lifetime skills guarantee"

Sovereign Borders Bill

Expected to overhaul the asylum system in an attempt to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

Elections Integrity Bill

Expected to require voters to produce proof of their identity when voting in elections.

Fixed-term Parliaments Act repeal

Ministers have said they will scrap the 2011 legislation brought in by the former coalition government and restore the prerogative power to call early general elections.

Building Safety Bill

Expected to bring in a new system of safety regulations and inspections for buildings under construction in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Animals Abroad Bill

Expected to ban the import of trophies from animal hunting while a Kept Animals Bill will stop live animal exports and ban families from keeping primates as pets.