Father Hugh Mullan's brother described how hard it was to tell his parents that his brother had died

"Nobody seemed to care" that a young priest was killed as he crawled to waste ground to administer the last rites for a man who was shot in the Ballymurphy massacre, a family member has said.

Father Hugh Mullan is one of 10 victims of the massacre at the hands of the British Army in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, in August 1971 who have been found innocent of wrongdoing at an inquest on Tuesday.

His brother, Patsy, and niece, Geraldine, took part in a church service and reflected on their trauma a day before the inquest findings.

Geraldine told ITV News: “It made me very angry that he had died and nobody seemed to care that this young priest’s life had been taken away from him.”

Patsy recalled the morning he found out his brother had died. It was about 2am.

J Corr, D Teggart, E Doherty, H Mullan, F Quinn, P McCarthy, J Connolly, J McKerr, N Philips, J Laverty and J Murphy Credit: top row, from left

"I said how am I going to tell my mother? I couldn’t tell her,” Patsy said.

"So I phoned the doctor and said will you come down because my brother has been shot…” He stopped talking briefly to hold back his tears, “I find this difficult to talk about.”

He remembered his father’s reaction that night. “He never came back down the stairs again that night… he couldn’t take it.”

On Tuesday, a coroner found all victims were “entirely innocent of any wrongdoing” and use of force by the Army was “unjustified”.

The killings came during a turbulent period following the controversial introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland at the start of the Troubles.

Hugh Mullan's niece Geraldine Credit: ITV News

Violence erupted on August 9 when soldiers moved into republican strongholds to arrest IRA suspects.

Inquests into the Ballymurphy deaths in 1972 returned open verdicts and the bereaved families campaigned for fresh probes to be held.

New inquests began in 2018, and the final evidence was heard last March.

Eye-witnesses, forensic experts, former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams and more than 60 former soldiers - including former head of the Army General Sir Mike Jackson - gave evidence at Belfast Coroner's Court.

The families of those killed have long contended they were innocent, unarmed civilians shot by soldiers without justification.

Relatives of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre hold their pictures outside court in Belfast in 2018 Credit: UTV

Analysis by Neil Connery, ITV News Correspondent, in Belfast

These were never criminal proceedings or a public inquiry. As an inquest, their job was to establish the truth of what happened at Ballymurphy but not to directly apportion blame. The families of the 10 people killed have spent nearly 50 years determined to establish the truth.

In detailed and comprehensive findings, coroner Justice Keegan went through each case.

She said: “The effects of the deaths remain stark for the families.”

She talked of the “charged and difficult background” of the violence which erupted after the introduction of internment.

She found that Father Hugh Mullan and Frank Quinn were innocent men who died after being shot by the British Army. The use of force was more than necessary and disproportionate and their killings unjustified.

The army moved in to republican strongholds to arrest IRA suspects in August 1971 Credit: UTV

Applause rang out from the all the families in the court as this first finding was read out.

The killings of Joan Connolly, Noel Phillips, Danny Teggart and Joseph Murphy were also ruled as unjustified and a disproportionate use of force. They were innocent people who posed no threat, the coroner found.

Again, there was applause from the families in court at the findings.

All the victims were found innocent and were killed without justification, the coroner found.

Lawyers for the Ministry of Defence argued during the inquest that soldiers from the Parachute Regiment only ever opened fire when they perceived they were under threat.

As the families digest these findings they hope their efforts will help to hold those responsible to account. It’s far from clear if that will ever happen. For today, though, they’ll settle for the truth hopeful that justice may come one day.