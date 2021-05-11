A “full, proper” public inquiry into how the government dealt with the coronavirus pandemic could be begin within a year, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister committed to setting up the inquiry within the new session of Parliament which started on Tuesday.

Although there is no fixed length for a parliamentary session, they typically run for around a year.

“I can certainly say that we will do that within this session,” the PM told MPs in the House of Commons.

“I have made that clear before… I do believe it’s essential we have a full, proper public inquiry into the Covid pandemic.”

Mr Johnson was responding in the Commons to a question from Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who urged him to set up the inquiry “on behalf of bereaved families across the country”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “We welcome this commitment and will hold the prime minister to it.

“It must be entirely open and truly independent, have the trust and confidence of bereaved families, and cannot be an exercise in the government marking its own homework".

Yellow ribbons tied to trees in Surrey pay tribute to those who have died from Covid-19.

But Jo Goodman, co-founder of campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said there should be no delay on the inquiry.

“An inquiry must begin this summer. The prime minister may feel he can wait for answers, but bereaved families certainly can’t,” they said, responding to Mr Johnson’s statement.

“Learning lessons from the pandemic is critical to saving lives now and in the future. The prime minister knows that and he’s said as much.

“So why does he think it can wait? Who delays learning critical lessons that can save lives?"

The group added that bereaved families wanted a "judge-led, statutory inquiry". They also seek an urgent meeting with government representatives to "ascertain what the prime minister means by a 'full proper public inquiry'”.

“We know that the majority of the public support an independent inquiry and that 72% of those that do want one by the autumn, so the prime minister needs to get on with it like the British public want," they said.

“The prime minister also again failed to commit to a statutory inquiry.

“Anything less would mean that no-one would be compelled to give evidence under oath.

“Simply put, it means the truth can be avoided and the right lessons aren’t guaranteed to be learned – yet a further insult to bereaved families."