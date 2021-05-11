Hollywood star Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globe awards as criticism over its organisers’ lack of diversity continues.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which puts on the awards show, has come under fire since a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed allegations of corruption and no black members.

The HFPA is facing possible boycotts over the inclusiveness of its membership – with no black members among its roughly 90 voting members – from Netflix, Warner Bros. and many Hollywood actors.

Meanwhile, major US TV network NBC announced it will not air the Golden Globes 2022.

Cruise has reportedly become the latest to distance himself from the association, handing back awards won for Jerry Maguire, Magnolia and Born on the Fourth of July.

NBC said it is committed to reform – but change can’t come quickly enough for next year’s awards.

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the network said.

“As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The association has pledged to thoroughly reform, and last week approved a plan to, among other things, diversity its membership.

But that hasn’t stopped several studios from threatening to pull out of the Globes.

Last week, Netflix and Amazon Studios both said they would cut ties with the HFPA if it didn’t swiftly enact more drastic changes.

Listen to out Entertainment podcast, Unscripted:

“We don’t believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate,” Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter to the group.

In a letter sent on Sunday and shared with reporters on Monday, WarnerMedia said it would cease holding screenings and other events for the HFPA until it made more substantial changes.

The Globes, produced by dick clark productions, have suffered ratings drops in recent years but still rank among the most-watched award shows — usually third to the Oscars and the Grammys.

The 78th Golden Globes, held on February 28, attracted 6.9 million viewers, a 63% drop from the 2020 telecast, watched by 18.4 million.