People in Scotland will be able to meet their friends and family in each other's homes and hug their loved ones, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Pubs and restaurants will also be allowed to sell alcohol indoors from Monday, May 17.

Most of Scotland will move to Level 2 Covid-19 rules, but Moray will remain in stricter Level 3 rules following a surge in cases and an increase in hospital admissions, and some islands will move to Level 1 due to low case numbers.

The First Minister said on Tuesday at the coronavirus briefing that people will no longer have to social distance when meeting indoors or in private gardens.

She said: “I actually feel a wee bit emotional saying this, from Monday, as long as you stay within permitted limits, you can hug your loved ones again."

But the First Minister said it is still “vital to be cautious” and said the decision to drop social distancing will be reviewed in the coming weeks.

In Level 2 areas, six people from three households will be able to meet in homes and can also stay overnight. Under the original route map out of lockdown, this was four people from two households.

Outdoors, people can meet in groups of eight from eight households.

Currently, people in Scotland are able to meet in groups of six outdoors and hospitality venues can open until 8pm indoors, but without alcohol, and 10pm outdoors where alcohol is allowed to be consumed.

The Level 1 areas are: Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland, all islands in the Highland Council area with the exception of Skye and the islands in the Argyll and Bute area.

The First Minister indicated the country is still on track to move to Level 0 by June.

Listen to our latest coronavirus podcast: