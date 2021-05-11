Singer Dua Lipa called for a pay rise for NHS staff as she accepted her Brit Award for best female solo artist.

She said it is "very good to clap for them but we need to pay them."

She added: "I think what we should do is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our front line."

She announced she would be sharing her award with nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, the emeritus professor of nursing at the University of West London.

She said Dame Elizabeth has said there is a “massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers”.

Her speech was met with rapturous applause from the crowd, which contained 2,500 people working on the front line of the pandemic in the Greater London area.

Award recipients have been given a “double trophy” which comes in two parts and have been encouraged to give one part of their trophy to someone else.

Lipa also said she was “so proud” to see more women being recognised at the Brit Awards.

Little Mix won the award for best group. Credit: PA

Earlier, Little Mix were the first all-female group to win the Brit Award for best group.

Band member Perrie Edwards said: "Guys, we’ve just made history! I’m emotional.”

The group thanked their former band mate Jesy Nelson, who quit the band after nine years citing a negative impact on her mental health.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: "It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry.

“We have seen white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity.

“We are proud of how we have stuck together, stood our ground and surrounded ourselves with strong women and are now using our voices more than ever.”

Former US first lady Michelle Obama also made an appearance remotely during the ceremony presenting the award for best international male solo artist to The Weeknd.

She praised him for his charitable work as well as for providing “a light that is pretty blinding and giving us all a reason to dance”.

Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance of a medley of songs. Credit: PA

Dua Lipa, who also won best album, opened the live show by performing a medley of songs at the Brit Awards.

The performance began with a clip of her boarding a Tube train to travel to the O2 Arena before she appeared on stage.

The singer wore a Union Jack miniskirt as she sang.

Arlo Parks was named breakthrough artist. Credit: PA

Earlier, Arlo Parks was named breakthrough artist, winning the first Brit Award of the night over acts including Celeste and Joel Corry.

Accepting her Brit award, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks said: “This is a dream come true. I didn’t expect any of this.

“Anyone out there, this is proof dreams come true, so thank you very much for that.”

Rising star award-winner Griff performed her song Black Hole before being presented with her trophy at the Brits.

In her acceptance speech she praised “all of the incredible key workers”.

Listen to ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar chatting to Brits Rising Star Griff:

Taylor Swift was presented with her global icon award.

After being given her trophy, she said: "I’m really, really proud to be part of this musical community, especially in a year when we all needed music so much.

"But what we needed even more was the help and support that we got from the NHS and the key workers who are here tonight.

"Thank you for everything that you have done for us."

Other winners included J Hus who won the male solo artist Brit Award and Billie Eilish who saw off competition from artists including Cardi B and Taylor Swift to win the international female solo artist Brit Award.

The British single award went to Harry Styles for Watermelon Sugar. Haim beat acts including Run The Jewels and BTS to win the international group Brit Award.

Earlier, a pre-recorded clip was shown of Coldplay performing their song Higher Power from a pontoon outside London's O2 Arena.

The award ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, is taking place in front of an audience of 4,000 people, as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme.

Opening the ceremony, Jack Whitehall said: "I can’t tell you how grateful we are to be here tonight for the first live event back in the O2 arena.

"Yes, this venue has been emptier than Piers Morgan’s diary.

"Covid’s had more comebacks than Craig David but this evening we look forward to a brighter future.

"No more puzzles, no more Zoom quizzes, we have got an audience, we have got dancers, we have got pop stars.

"We are back."

The event was postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

Female solo artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne la Havas

Male solo artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

WINNER: J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

WINNER: Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

WINNER: Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British single

Don’t Need Love – 220 Kid and Gracey

Rain – Aitch and AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith

Physical – Dua Lipa

WINNER: Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Ain’t It Different – Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy

Head & Heart – Joel Corry featuring MNEK

Lighter – Nathan Dawe featuring KSI

Secrets – Regard and Raye

Rover – S1mba featuring DTG

Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One.

Album

Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks

Not Your Muse – Celeste

WINNER: Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Big Conspiracy – J Hus

What’s Your Pleasure? – Jessie Ware

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

WINNER: The Weeknd

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

WINNER: Haim

Run The Jewels

Brits Rising Star (Winner previously announced)

Griff

Global Artist

Taylor Swift