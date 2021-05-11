The Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa calls for pay rise for NHS staff as she accepts award for best female solo artist
Singer Dua Lipa called for a pay rise for NHS staff as she accepted her Brit Award for best female solo artist.
She said it is "very good to clap for them but we need to pay them."
She added: "I think what we should do is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our front line."
She announced she would be sharing her award with nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, the emeritus professor of nursing at the University of West London.
She said Dame Elizabeth has said there is a “massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers”.
Her speech was met with rapturous applause from the crowd, which contained 2,500 people working on the front line of the pandemic in the Greater London area.
Award recipients have been given a “double trophy” which comes in two parts and have been encouraged to give one part of their trophy to someone else.
Lipa also said she was “so proud” to see more women being recognised at the Brit Awards.
Earlier, Little Mix were the first all-female group to win the Brit Award for best group.
Band member Perrie Edwards said: "Guys, we’ve just made history! I’m emotional.”
The group thanked their former band mate Jesy Nelson, who quit the band after nine years citing a negative impact on her mental health.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: "It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry.
“We have seen white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity.
“We are proud of how we have stuck together, stood our ground and surrounded ourselves with strong women and are now using our voices more than ever.”
Former US first lady Michelle Obama also made an appearance remotely during the ceremony presenting the award for best international male solo artist to The Weeknd.
She praised him for his charitable work as well as for providing “a light that is pretty blinding and giving us all a reason to dance”.
Dua Lipa, who also won best album, opened the live show by performing a medley of songs at the Brit Awards.
The performance began with a clip of her boarding a Tube train to travel to the O2 Arena before she appeared on stage.
The singer wore a Union Jack miniskirt as she sang.
Earlier, Arlo Parks was named breakthrough artist, winning the first Brit Award of the night over acts including Celeste and Joel Corry.
Accepting her Brit award, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks said: “This is a dream come true. I didn’t expect any of this.
“Anyone out there, this is proof dreams come true, so thank you very much for that.”
Rising star award-winner Griff performed her song Black Hole before being presented with her trophy at the Brits.
In her acceptance speech she praised “all of the incredible key workers”.
Taylor Swift was presented with her global icon award.
After being given her trophy, she said: "I’m really, really proud to be part of this musical community, especially in a year when we all needed music so much.
"But what we needed even more was the help and support that we got from the NHS and the key workers who are here tonight.
"Thank you for everything that you have done for us."
Other winners included J Hus who won the male solo artist Brit Award and Billie Eilish who saw off competition from artists including Cardi B and Taylor Swift to win the international female solo artist Brit Award.
The British single award went to Harry Styles for Watermelon Sugar. Haim beat acts including Run The Jewels and BTS to win the international group Brit Award.
Earlier, a pre-recorded clip was shown of Coldplay performing their song Higher Power from a pontoon outside London's O2 Arena.
The award ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, is taking place in front of an audience of 4,000 people, as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme.
Opening the ceremony, Jack Whitehall said: "I can’t tell you how grateful we are to be here tonight for the first live event back in the O2 arena.
"Yes, this venue has been emptier than Piers Morgan’s diary.
"Covid’s had more comebacks than Craig David but this evening we look forward to a brighter future.
"No more puzzles, no more Zoom quizzes, we have got an audience, we have got dancers, we have got pop stars.
"We are back."
The event was postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.
Here is a full list of all the nominees:
Female solo artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne la Havas
Male solo artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
WINNER: J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
WINNER: Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough artist
WINNER: Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
British single
Don’t Need Love – 220 Kid and Gracey
Rain – Aitch and AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith
Physical – Dua Lipa
WINNER: Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
Ain’t It Different – Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy
Head & Heart – Joel Corry featuring MNEK
Lighter – Nathan Dawe featuring KSI
Secrets – Regard and Raye
Rover – S1mba featuring DTG
Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One.
Album
Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
Not Your Muse – Celeste
WINNER: Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Big Conspiracy – J Hus
What’s Your Pleasure? – Jessie Ware
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
WINNER: The Weeknd
International group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
WINNER: Haim
Run The Jewels
Brits Rising Star (Winner previously announced)
Griff
Global Artist
Taylor Swift