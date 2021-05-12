Gaza City’s police headquarters has been destroyed after Israel launched dozens of air strikes and the death toll rose in its worsening conflict with Hamas.

Iyad al-Bozum, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, said the police compound with several buildings was blown up by rockets unleashed by Israel as dawn broke on Wednesday.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 35 Palestinians, including 12 children, according to the Health Ministry, which said more than 200 people were wounded.

Five Israelis, including three women and a child, were killed by rocket fire on Tuesday and early on Wednesday, while dozens of others were injured.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “deeply concerned” about the violence in Gaza and Israel and urged both sides to de-escalate.

He tweeted: “I am urging Israel and the Palestinians to step back from the brink and for both sides to show restraint. The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions.”

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Credit: AP

Samah Haboub, a mother of four in Gaza, said she was thrown across her bedroom in a “moment of horror” by an airstrike on an apartment tower next door.

She and her children, aged three to 14, ran down the stairway of their apartment block along with other residents, many of them screaming and crying.

“There is almost no safe place in Gaza,” she said.

In the West Bank, meanwhile, a 26-year-old Palestinian was killed during clashes with Israeli troops that entered al-Fawar refugee camp in southern Hebron, Palestine’s health ministry said.

Relatives of 11-year-old Hussain Hamad, who was killed in the fighting, mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza. Credit: AP

The latest eruption of violence in the region began a month ago in Jerusalem, where heavy-handed police tactics during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers ignited protests and clashes with police.

A focal point was the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims.

While the violence has been widely condemned, there is no sign that either side is willing to back down. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to expand the offensive, saying “this will take time.”

In another sign of widening unrest, demonstrations erupted in Arab communities across Israel, where protesters set dozens of vehicles on fire in confrontations with police.

Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators have clashed in recent days Credit: Mahmoud Illean/AP

In the Israeli city of Lod, a 52-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter were killed on Wednesday when a rocket had landed in the courtyard of their one-storey home.

Their car parked outside was wrecked and the interior of the house was filled by debris. Lod also saw heavy clashes after thousands of mourners joined a funeral for an Arab man killed by a suspected Jewish gunman the previous night.

The crowd fought with police, and set a synagogue and some 30 vehicles, including a police car, on fire, Israeli media reported.

Paramedics said a 56-year-old man was seriously hurt after his car was pelted with stones. “An intifada erupted in Lod, you have to bring in the army,” the city’s mayor, Yair Revivo, said.

Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets in the Israeli town of Ramla. Credit: AP

Authorities have declared a state of emergency and ordered the redeployment of nine paramilitary border police companies from the occupied West Bank as reinforcements.

The UN Security Council planned to hold its second closed emergency meeting in three days on Wednesday on the escalating violence, an indication of growing international concern.

Council diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private, said the UN’s most powerful body did not issue a statement because of US concerns that it could escalate tensions.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas was the most intense since a 50-day war in the summer of 2014.

In just over 24 hours, the current round of violence sparked by religious tensions in the contested city of Jerusalem increasingly resembled that devastating war.