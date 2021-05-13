The prime minister has refused to rule out local lockdowns in a bid to combat new coronavirus strains, after saying he is "anxious" about a "variant of concern" first identified in India.

Boris Johnson said there's no evidence to suggest any delays to England's roadmap out of lockdown are needed, but admitted there "may be things we have to do locally".

He said there are a "range of things" the government could do to protect Britons from the Indian variant and ministers "will not hesitate" to act.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is reportedly due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the spread of the Indian variant amid fears it could impact the roadmap out of lockdown.

Speaking at a primary school in Ferryhill, County Durham, Mr Johnson said: "At the moment, I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we will be able to go ahead on Monday and indeed on June 21."

Asked if local lockdowns were possible, Prime Minister Johnson said: “There are a range of things we could do, we want to make sure we grip it.

“Obviously there’s surge testing, there’s surge tracing.”

He added: “If we have to do other things, then of course the public would want us to rule nothing out. We have always been clear we would be led by the data."

Downing Street said officials would not “rule anything out” when asked if the government was considering surge vaccinations to accompany surge testing in areas with spikes of new variants.

It is thought the Indian variant of coronavirus is the main contributor to the country's deadly new wave of coronavirus, though experts in the UK believe current coronavirus vaccines do protect against it.

The variant B16172, also known as VOC-21APR-02, was first detected in India in March.

It is one of three related variants of the virus. The other two variants - called B16171 and B16173 remain classified as "variant under investigation".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government “is worried about the rise of the Indian variant” and "watching it very, very carefully”.

On local lockdowns, he said: "We rule nothing out. We’ve all seen last year what might be necessary.

"At the moment our goal is to tackle this through making sure everybody who tests positive gets that enhanced contact tracing and of course the vaccine programme is giving a high level of protection right across the board."

Number 10 said local lockdowns would not be imposed through the tier system, which was previously employed in England to apply different restrictions to different areas.

“There are no plans to reintroduce tiering measures, like I say we have got a raft of measures available to us which are already in place, with regards local testing, surge testing and tracing.”

Despite concerns about the Indian variant, the PM said he is "optimistic" about the UK getting back to normality.

Asked if masks and social distancing would soon be a thing of the past, Mr Johnson said: “I think we have to wait a little bit longer to see how the data is looking but I am cautiously optimistic about that and provided this Indian variant doesn’t take off in the way some people fear, I think certainly things could get back much, much closer to normality.”

