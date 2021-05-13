Eleven more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

This brings the UK's coronavirus death toll to 127,651.

As of 9am on Thursday, the government has reported that there have been 2,657 more lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

It brings the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic to 4,444,631.

England

Eight of the Covid deaths announced in the last 24 hours were in England. The nation's death toll is now 112,282.

And another 2,229 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 3,882,574.

Scotland

There was one Covid death reported in Scotland on Thursday, after five consecutive days of no Covid deaths being reported.

The death toll in the nation is 7,662.

Meanwhile, there were 270 more positive tests reported by authorities. This brings the total number of infections in the country to 228,693 since the start of the outbreak.

Wales

In Wales, there was one further Covid death, bringing the nation's death toll to 5,558.

And 59 more confirmed cases were reported in the nation. The total number of cases confirmed in the country is now 212,041.

Northern Ireland

There was also one more coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland. The death toll in the nation is 2,149.

And there were 99 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 121,323.