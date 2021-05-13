Eid in pictures: Celebrations around the world scaled back for a second year amid coronavirus pandemic
Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as Covid-19 forced mosque closures and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.
Worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers in the streets of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.
Indonesians and Malaysians were banned for a second year from traveling to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming.
In Malaysia, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unexpectedly announced another nationwide lockdown from Wednesday until June 7 to curb a spike in cases.
Celebrations were muted for a second year in a row for parts of Russia, with worshippers in Moscow and St. Petersburg barred from attending prayer inside their cities' mosques.
Currently in lockdown, Eid prayers in Pakistan took place in open spaces.
In Wales, hundreds of worshippers gathered at Cardiff Castle to celebrate Eid as part of Wales' first Covid pilot event programme.
Prayer rooms in Birmingham were made covid secure, with worshippers sitting apart.
