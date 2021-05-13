A Muslim boy stands beside his father performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer along with others at a ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Credit: AP

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as Covid-19 forced mosque closures and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

Worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers in the streets of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

Muslim women sit spaced apart to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al-Fitr prayer Credit: AP

Indonesians and Malaysians were banned for a second year from traveling to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unexpectedly announced another nationwide lockdown from Wednesday until June 7 to curb a spike in cases.

Muslim women wearing protective masks wait to pray outside the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur Credit: AP

Celebrations were muted for a second year in a row for parts of Russia, with worshippers in Moscow and St. Petersburg barred from attending prayer inside their cities' mosques.

Muslims pray outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr holiday Credit: AP

Hundreds of Muslims wearing masks attended dawn Eid al-Fitr prayers at at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey Credit: AP

Currently in lockdown, Eid prayers in Pakistan took place in open spaces.

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan Credit: AP

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area in Lagos, Nigeria Credit: AP

In Wales, hundreds of worshippers gathered at Cardiff Castle to celebrate Eid as part of Wales' first Covid pilot event programme.

More than 300 are attending 'Eid at the Castle,' in Cardiff

Prayer rooms in Birmingham were made covid secure, with worshippers sitting apart.

Worshippers at Green Lane Mosque in Birmingham take part in a prayer sitting to celebrate Eid al-Fitr Credit: PA

Worshippers observe social distancing during the Isha evening prayers at the Baitul Futuh Mosque in Morden, south west London Credit: PA

