Grieving swan found next to body of dead partner shot twice while sitting on her eggs
A female swan has been shot dead while sitting on her nest of eggs.
The pair had been nesting on the Wyrley and Essington Canal in Walsall for around a month, until she was shot twice. It's though the second time was as she tried to flee.
Her death also means her eggs will now never hatch.
Swans famously form long term relationships and pictures show her partner grieving her death; he was seen waiting beside her body the morning after she was killed.
Members of the public spotted her in the water.
The attack is believed to have happened between 6pm on Friday 7 May and 10am on Saturday 8 May.
How are swans protected?
All wild birds, including swans, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them except under licence.
The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.
Police appeal for witnesses after sock placed over swan's head
Hedgehog thrown into river after being forced to inhale cannabis smoke