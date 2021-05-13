A female swan has been shot dead while sitting on her nest of eggs.

The pair had been nesting on the Wyrley and Essington Canal in Walsall for around a month, until she was shot twice. It's though the second time was as she tried to flee.

Her death also means her eggs will now never hatch.

It is absolutely sickening to think that someone deliberately shot this swan. Whoever did this seemingly enjoyed torturing her while she was in the process of incubating her eggs. Cara Gibbon, RSPCA

Swans famously form long term relationships and pictures show her partner grieving her death; he was seen waiting beside her body the morning after she was killed.

Credit: RSPCA

Members of the public spotted her in the water.

The attack is believed to have happened between 6pm on Friday 7 May and 10am on Saturday 8 May.

How are swans protected?

All wild birds, including swans, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them except under licence.

The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.