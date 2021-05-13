Julia James murder accused due to make first crown court appearance

A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of PCSO Julia James is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday morning.

Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, is accused of inflicting serious head injuries on the 53-year-old while she was out walking her dog.

Ms James was found dead in Akholt Wood, just a few 100 yards from her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27, with her Jack Russell dog Toby by her side.

Julia James Credit: Kent Police/PA

Wheeler was arrested last Friday and charged with the murder on Monday.

He was remanded into custody at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kent Police Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said no further arrests were currently anticipated.

But Kent Police are still appealing for witnesses, and earlier this week created a reconstruction of Ms James last known movements featuring an actress wearing identical clothing to the PCSO and Toby the dog.

Mr Richards said: “Once again I appeal to anybody who is seeing this footage today who remembers anything at all that could be of assistance to the investigation to help us piece together those last vital pieces.”