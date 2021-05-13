More people are waiting to start hospital treatment in England than ever before.

A total of 4.95 million people were waiting at the end of March 2021, according to figures from NHS England.

This is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment stood at 436,127 in March 2021 – the highest number for any calendar month since August 2007, when the figure stood at 578,682.

In March 2020 the number having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at just 3,097.

Minister James Cleverly told ITV News the government was working "very, very hard" to get the NHS back to "normality"

He admitted it is "inevitable" that recovery will "will take some time" but said he has "confidence" that the government will get the NHS "back to normal".

The total number of people admitted for routine treatment in hospitals in England was up 6% in March 2021 compared with a year earlier – although this is partly a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for March 2020, which were affected by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 220,349 patients were admitted for treatment during the month, compared with 207,754 in March 2020.

The equivalent figure for March 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 305,356.

A&E attendances at hospitals in England last month were more than double the number a year ago, NHS England said – although again this is a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for April 2020, which were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

A total of 1.87 million attendances were recorded in April 2021, up from 917,000 in April 2020.

The equivalent figure for April 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 2.11 million.

Emergency admissions to A&E departments at hospitals in England also showed a rise last month, up from 326,581 in April 2020 to 510,150 in April 2021.

The equivalent figure for April 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 535,226.

NHS England figures also show that a total of 232,084 urgent cancer referrals were made by GPs in England in March 2021, compared with 183,603 in March 2020 – a year-on-year rise of 26%.

Urgent referrals where breast cancer symptoms were present – though not initially suspected – were up from 12,449 in March 2020 to 15,670 in March 2021, a rise of 26%.