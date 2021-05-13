Video report by ITV News Correspondent Faye Barker

Every superhero needs a sidekick.

And for 'Wonder Girl' Carmela, it's her dog Tinker - also known as 'Stinker'.

Now the super-duo are the subject of a book telling the stories that seven-year-old Carmela Chillery-Watson dreams of.

"I can just dream whatever I like," she said. "I can dream I have wings and powers or be a unicorn or a fairy."

"I'm excited when I just go to sleep," she added.

But Carmela is just as extraordinary when she is awake. She has Muscular Dystrophy and last autumn raised £50,000 for charity in her Wonder Woman walk.

Her efforts caught the attention of actress Gal Gadot who plays Wonder Woman in the films who described Carmela as a "true hero".