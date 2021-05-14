This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

This week, Nina is joined by television and theatre veteran Derek Griffiths.

As presenter of 1970s children's TV show Play School, Derek tells us about the lasting legacy of the show and how he still has people recall their childhood memories watching it.

We hear about the return of live entertainment as Covid restrictions ease, with Derek getting back on stage with the world's longest running play - The Mousetrap.

And Derek recalls starting out, and standing out, in the 1970s in an industry still striving to improve diversity and access.

Listen to Unscripted using the player below, or listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

New episodes are released every fortnight.