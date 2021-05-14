Covid deaths rise by 17 as UK confirms 2,193 more coronavirus cases

The UK has reported that 17 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

The coronavirus death toll in the country is now at 127,668.

And as of 9am on Friday, the government has reported 2,193 more positive tests.

It brings the total number of infections since the start of the virus outbreak to 4,446,824.

England

In England, 15 more Covid deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. It brings the nation's death toll to 112,297.

Meanwhile, there were 1,828 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of positive tests to 3,884,402.

Scotland

There were 215 more positive tests reported by Scottish authorities on Friday.

The country has a total of 228,908 infections since the start of the pandemic.

And there were two more Covid deaths reported, bringing the nation's death toll to 7,664.

Wales

In Wales, authorities reported 54 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

It brings the country's total number of infections to 212,095.

Meanwhile, there were no further deaths reported on Friday. 5,558 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 in Wales.

Northern Ireland

There were 96 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of infections to 121,419.

The country, which has a death toll of 2,149, reported no further Covid-related deaths.