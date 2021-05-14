Boris Johnson will lead a coronavirus press conference at 5pm this evening, amid a surge of infections caused by the Indian Covid-19 variant.

Joined by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, the PM will reassure Britons of the government's plan to bring infections down ahead of June 21, when it is hoped most coronavirus restrictions will finally be lifted.

There'll be an update on surge testing, genome sequencing campaigns around the country which are being carried out to identify and isolate new infections, particularly ones caused by the more transmissible B1.617.2 strain first identified in India.

Mr Johnson will also provide an update on vaccinations, amid reports a new plan is being considered due to the prevalence of the Indian variant.

Cases of the new strain have more than doubled in a week (from 520 to 1,313), with Public Health England "rapidly" investigating.

In Bolton, which has one of the highest case rates of the variant in the country, mobile testing units have been deployed and door-to-door PCR Covid testing has been offered to 22,000 residents.

But the PM is expected to say Monday's reopening can go ahead as planned, with indoor socialising set to be permitted once again.

Data following Monday's relaxation will be assessed before the next step is taken to determine whether the June reopening should go ahead, or local action could be taken instead.

Mr Johnson said on Thursday that the government was "anxious" about the Indian variant and there is a "range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out".

"There may be things we have to do locally and we will not hesitate to do them if that is the advice we get".

