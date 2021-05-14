Historic sailing store Arthur Beale to close after 500 years

ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery on the sailing store forced to close its doors after 500 years

For decades, Arthur Beale has been the place to go for sailing equipment, but the pandemic has forced its doors to close.

Its rope was used on the early Everest expeditions, explorer Ernest Shackleton was a regular and even Buckingham Palace has an Arthur Beale flag on its roof.

Customers are mourning the store's closure but it will continue online, and hopes to open a pop-up store later this year.