Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been charged in connection with revenge porn allegations.

The 31-year-old was charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

He rose to fame after appearing on MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016 and won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

He also co-presented Just Tattoo Of Us with Charlotte Crosby on MTV in 2017 and appeared on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating in 2017.

He's also featured in an episode of BBC Three's Eating with My Ex in 2019.

Stephen Bear won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. Credit: PA

Bear, from Loughton in Essex, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

A statement from Essex Police said: "A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.

"Stephen Bear, 31, of Bryony Close, Loughton was arrested in January.

"He has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

"He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2."