In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Queen's first major public ceremonial duty since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.Her Majesty attended a scaled-back ceremony for the State Opening of Parliament where she set out the government's agenda for the new session.Chris and Lizzie also discuss how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Mental Health Awareness week, Prince Charles' chat with the staff who cared for his father and Prince Harry and Meghan's message on vaccine equality.Learning Curator for Windsor Castle Richard Williams joins to explain how the royal palace plans to re-open on 17 May.

