ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers reports on the Covid pilot events

Runners and football fans returned for a series of pilot events under the watchful eye of scientists who are studying the ability of the coronavirus to spread, as Covid restrictions are due to be relaxed across the UK on Monday.

The only running event in the Government’s Events Research Programme began on Saturday morning at Kempton Park in Surrey.

Runners and spectators who took part in the Reunion 5K will help to provide scientific data on Covid-19 transmission levels, with both socially-distanced and non-socially-distanced runs being trialled.

Approximately 1,000 socially-distanced runners were to set off at regular intervals in the first group of races, watched by a socially-distanced crowd of spectators.

Some 1,000 runners then took part in a non-socially distanced 5K, with onlookers also not required to keep apart.

Runners were taking part in a socially-distanced and a non-socially-distanced 5k. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Meanwhile, around 22,000 people attended the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester at Wembley, around a quarter of the stadium's capacity.

All those attending the events had to present a negative lateral flow test result and the runners were also asked to take a PCR test both on Saturday and five days later.

The test events come as cases of the Indian Covid variant continue to spread, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned it could "pose serious disruption" to lockdown easing in England on June 21.

Speaking at a Covid briefing, alongside England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, Mr Johnson said if the Indian variant proves to be "significantly more transmissible" than other strains then "we’re likely to face some hard choices".

The Scientific Advisory Group for emergencies (Sage) has said there is a “realistic possibility” the variant could be as much as “50% more transmissible” than the Kent strain.

Prof Whitty warned the Indian variant could become the dominant variant in UK.He said if the Indian variant proved to be more transmissible than other variants, the UK could see "a really significant surge" in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) Professor Anthony Harnden said vaccines are "likely to be less effective" at reducing transmission of the Indian variant.

However Prof Harnden said it is not believed the strain evades the vaccines' effectiveness in preventing severe disease.

He told ITV News: "We suspect that the B.1.617 variant (Indian variant) is more transmissible and the vaccines will be very effective against severe disease, in terms of hospitalisations and deaths, but possibly not as effective against mild disease, though we are trying to determine that at the moment.

"I think the vaccines are less likely to be able to reduce as much transmission with the B.1.617 variant as the B.1.1.7 variant (Kent variant) that we have at the moment.

"So the likelihood is that the vaccines won't be as good at reducing transmission and we believe the correct policy will be to vaccinate those unvaccinated individuals, in our priority groups."

Surge testing is currently taking place in 15 areas across England which have the highest case rates of the Indian variant in the country, including Bolton, Blackburn, London, Sefton and Nottingham.

Prof Harnden said the advice he would give to the people in the north-west, where the variant is prevalent, is to "please take up that vaccine when offered".

Speaking earlier in the day to the Today programme, Prof Harnden defended the approach of bringing forward second jabs rather than speeding up the rollout to younger people, saying targeting more vulnerable people with full immunity is a "better strategy".

"The vaccines may be less effective against transmission and immunity takes a number of weeks to develop, so it's not a very good strategy for preventing transmission, what we want is to prevent disease," he said.

"From a vaccination strategy it just won't help mass-vaccinating a number of young people at the expense of older people who haven't been vaccinated."