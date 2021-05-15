Covid: UK deaths rise by 7 as 2,027 more cases confirmed

The UK has recorded a further seven Covid deaths and cases have increased by 2,027.

It brings the total death toll to 127,675 and cases to 4,448,851.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest increase come as it was warned that Covid vaccines are "almost certainly less effective" at reducing transmission of the Indian variant, the head of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said.

Cases of the Indian Covid variant are spreading in the UK, especially in the north-west regions.

Wales

Wales recorded a further 54 cases, bringing the total to 212,095, but it recorded no further deaths, meaning the total stands at 5,558.

Scotland

The total confirmed positive cases in Scotland has risen by 413 to 229,908 and the number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,661.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no further cases or deaths were recorded, meaning the total number of infections stands at 121,419 and the death toll at 2,149.