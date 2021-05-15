The Royal British Legion has been hailed for its "constant" support of the Armed Forces community, as the charity marked 100 years since its formation.

Wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph on Saturday at 9am, exactly 100 years since the formation of the group, with similar ceremonies held in towns, cities and villages across the UK.

In a video message to celebrate the charity’s centenary, the Prince of Wales hailed its "constant" support of the Armed Forces community.

Representatives of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy laid wreaths to replicate the same actions of that time and day a century ago.

Representatives of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy laid wreaths Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The ceremony was led by retired Lieutenant General James Bashall, who is national president of the RBL.

Prince Charles said: "There are few organisations which hold a place at the heart of society in the way the Royal British Legion does.

"For one hundred years, the Royal British Legion has been a constant, through the annual Poppy Appeal, leading the nation in remembrance and providing a life-long commitment to every veteran and their families.

Listen to our royals podcast - The Royal Rota

"Therefore, I wanted, above all, to offer my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all those who have helped build this wonderful organisation we know today, and to all those who will be part of its future."

Charles’s video led a wealth of tributes from service personnel and members of the Armed Forces community, as well as celebrity supporters including Ross Kemp and Stephen Fry.

A special edition RBL centenary coin will also be used for the coin toss of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley.

Charles said the charity has been a ‘constant’ throughout its history Credit: Peter Cziborra/PA

RBL director general Charles Byrne said: "In this, our centenary year, we are focused firmly on our future.

"Our proud heritage and 100 years of experience supporting the Armed Forces community have built the strong foundations of an organisation fit for the next 100.

"We remain committed to our mission to ensure that those who have given so much for their country get the fair treatment, support and recognition they deserve."