Thousands of Rangers fans have gathered at Ibrox ahead of the football team collecting its first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade.

Police Scotland has stressed it has a plan in place to "maintain public safety" with mass gatherings still banned under Covid restrictions.

Fans cheered and chanted as players left the team bus before their home game against Aberdeen kicks off at 12.30pm, while officers called on them to “disperse and take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully”.

After the trophy is lifted, hundreds of fans are expected to march into the heart of Glasgow.

Rangers fans outside Ibrox on Saturday Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The Scottish Government previously criticised Rangers’ response after thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in George Square on the weekend after they clinched the title in early March.

Police Scotland on Saturday said an "appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community".

As fans gathered early on Saturday, the group let off blue and red flares.

Hundreds of fans are expected to march into the centre of Glasgow Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow division, said: "Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location, and Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.

"We will continue to liaise with our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure matches can be completed safely and to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public.

"The sacrifices people have made have allowed for further easing of regulations, however we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Saturday that the “key point” for fans was taking “personal responsibility”.

He wrote on Twitter: “While there is a significant Police presence at Ibrox and across City, this is ultimately about personal responsibility. If you have gathered you should disperse, particularly given yday’s announcement about Covid in Glasgow.”

Earlier this week, Mr Yousaf urged supporters not to gather.