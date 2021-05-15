Protesters arrived at Hyde Park before marching towards the Israeli embassy

Thousands of people have gathered in central London calling on the government to take "immediate action" to support the people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Demonstrators chanted "free, free Palestine" and held banners calling for an end to the violence.

Gaza health officials said at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in an Israeli air raid in Gaza City on Saturday - the deadliest single strike since the battle with Hamas erupted earlier this week.

In Gaza, at least 126 people have been killed, while fatalities in Israel have risen to seven, including a six-year-old boy and a soldier.

Since Monday night, Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, whose military responded by barraging the Gaza Strip with tank fire and air strikes.

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City Credit: Hatem Moussa/AP

Organisers of the march in London called on the UK government to act to help end what they called the "brutal" violence against the Palestinian people.

Demonstrators arrived at Hyde Park near Marble Arch on Saturday and have begun to march to the Israeli embassy, holding banners and chanting.

Among those expected to address the crowds are former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and Zarah Sultana.

Similar marches of solidarity have been held around the world in recent days, including events in Sydney, Brussels, Paris, Lebanon, Jordan, and Bangladesh among others.

Organisers called on the government to 'take immediate action'

The demonstration in London was organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop The War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Muslim Association of Britain.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "It is vital that the UK government takes immediate action.

"It must stop allowing Israel’s brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people to go unpunished.

"The bombardment of Gaza which is killing civilians including children is a war crime.

"The UK government is complicit in these acts as long as it continues to offer Israel military, diplomatic and financial support."

Protests are now permitted after Covid rules eased once more, but organisers must carry out a risk assessment in advance.

Police have said it is the responsibility of organisers to comply with the regulations and ensure their gathering is safe.