Four people have been arrested after police investigated video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in London.

Footage on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, in north London, with passengers heard to shout offensive language and threats against Jews.

In an update on Sunday evening, the Metropolitan Police said it had arrested four men on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.

The group remains in custody.

Superintendent Jo Edwards, in charge of the policing operation, said: "This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated.

"I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John's Wood and Golders Green areas this evening."

The investigation into the footage comes amid continuing violence in Gaza.

The latest round of fighting, the worst since the 2014 war, has killed at least 188 Palestinians in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women.

Eight Israelis have been killed, including a five-year-old boy and a soldier.

The footage has received cross-party criticism. Boris Johnson said: "There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society.

"Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."

Speaking this morning, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was "appalled" to see the video.

Mr Kwarteng added "this sort of anti-Semitic abuse should have no part in our society."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the incident as "utterly disgusting."

"Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society. There must be consequences," he said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Hate crimes are inexcusable and have no place in our city. I’ve been in touch with the Met Police Commissioner about the appalling reports of antisemitic attacks this weekend.

"Londoners can expect to see high visibility police patrols, and the Met Police have been working closely with the Community Security Trust.

He added: "My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely."