People aged 35 and over will be called up for their coronavirus vaccine "in the coming days", the Health Secretary has confirmed.

Matt Hancock has said that over-35s will be able to book their Covid-19 jabs from some point in the coming days. He told the BBC: "This coming week we’re going to be opening up vaccination to the 35s-and-over across the country because this isn’t just about accelerating the vaccination programme in Bolton, it’s about going as fast as we possibly can nationwide."

His comments come amid concerns over the government pushing on with the major easing of lockdown in England on Monday despite warnings from scientists and medics over the Indian variant of the virus.

Listen to the ITV News coronavirus podcast

The government has said it will speed up its efforts to give second Covid vaccine doses for certain groups of people to tackle the Indian variant in the UK.

People under 40 are being offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

This is due to the link between the AstraZeneca jab and extremely rare blood clots, including some affecting the brain.