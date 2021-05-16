ITV News Correspondent Helen Keenan talks to the vet who performed the procedure

It was a tricky procedure, needing very careful handling and plenty of anaesthetic, but the eye of a fully grown Sumatran tiger has indeed been saved.

Ratna was given an operation at a zoo in Cambridgeshire to save her left eye.

Two months on, the procedure has been hailed a roaring success after she was given the all clear.

The operation is thought to be the first of its kind anywhere in the world on such a large animal.